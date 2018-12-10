'Gutsy' Horsham YMCA draw with title rivals Newhaven to stay top

Peter Buckland hailed a ‘gutsy performance in poor conditions’ from Horsham YMCA as they drew 0-0 at home to Newhaven in Saturday’s top-of-the table Premier Division clash.

In a highly entertaining game, neither side could break the deadlock as YM held their position at the summit of the table.

Despite a positive result for the Gorings Mead-outfit, the news was offset by Chichester City beating Shoreham 2-0 to reduce the gap at the top to just a point.

Buckland said: “First and foremost it was a fair result. Both teams cancelled each other out, we had a couple of opportunities and so did they.

“There was nothing really clear cut and the conditions didn’t really help as we had a monsoon in the first half.

“The only good save was from our ‘keeper Aaron Jeal from Lee Robinson. I think we could still be playing now and neither team would have scored.

“You don’t enjoy it from the dugout but I’m told it was a really enjoyable game and it was a good standard of football for a 0-0 draw.

“I reminded them that we hadn’t had a result against teams around us and we needed to show that we could compete and we did.

“We would have liked three points obviously, and so would they, but a draw was a fair result. It was a good gutsy performance in poor conditions.”

In a competitive first half, Robinson came closest to scoring but his low shot was taken by Jeal. YM’s best attempt came from a long-range drive but Haven ‘keeper Jake Buss produced an acrobatic save to tip the ball past the post.

The second half saw the visitors create a plethora of chances but the YMCA backline defended stoutly to prevent Newhaven from finding the breakthrough.

Buss was relatively untroubled in the Haven goal as the two promotion chasers took a share of the points at full-time.

Buckland added: “At 2:30pm we had made our third change in personnel and formation so I would have taken a draw then. I thought if it was a draw, the gap hasn’t changed between us and Newhaven regardless of what Chichester are up to.

“People don’t appreciate that with the personnel dropping out sometimes you can only get the best out of them in a given position. We had to play a formation which was quite bizarre really, 4-1-3-2.

“We had one sitting and then, do the three charge on and try and win the game or do they try and take of the middle? I think tactically with what we had we got it spot on.”

YM face another tough encounter on Saturday, as they host fellow title rivals Chichester City.

Horsham YMCA: Jeal, Carden, Evans, Malins, Harding, Gedling, Hartley, Nwachukwu (Dugdale 74), Bown (Donaldson 79), Garrod (Cave 85), Barbary. Unused: Pavlovic, Brown.