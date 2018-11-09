Godfrey hoping for red hot reaction from Horsham YMCA against seven-man FA Vase heroes AFC Uckfield Town

Horsham YMCA coach Ben Godfrey wants to see an improved display from his side as they host 'physical' AFC Uckfield Town in the league on Saturday.

Last Saturday saw the Uckers win 2-1 at home against AFC Croydon Athletic in the second round of the FA Vase. The result doesn't tell the full story, however, as the hosts were reduced to seven men before the full-time whistle blew.

Uckfield sit 12th in the Premier Division with 15 points from 11 games and Godfrey is expecting a challenge against a side buoyed by cup success.

He said: "Uckfield are a very tough side to play against as they're very physical. They had four players sent off in their cup game last week so I think they're going to miss this Saturday's game but that doesn't mean anything in my book.

"They're still going to be a challenge and we have to be really focussed and be prepared to work hard. If we can do that then we will get a win."

A much-changed YM crashed out of the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday evening after a 3-1 home defeat to Little Common.

Godfrey felt that his side had 'underestimated' their Tuesday night opponents and wanted a marked improvement from his players as they return to league action.

He added: "I think in our game against Little Common in the Senior Cup on Tuesday we underestimated them a little bit and we left ourselves a little bit open.

"You give teams opportunities to score goals and they take them and it gives you a very hard challenge to get back into the game.

"We definitely need to be more resolute, more compact, and a little bit more creative in the final third."

After making a number of changes for Tuesday's defeat, YMCA are set to welcome back players that featured in their win over Langney Wanderers on Saturday.

Godrey said: "Team wise we didn't have Jack Hartley as he was playing for Horsham on Tuesday night due to being on loan, so Jack will probably come back in.

"Tony Garrod was rested against Little Common. Tony's influential to how we play and he will definitely come back in.

"Dan Mobsby was given time to rest, although there was an injury late on against Little Common and he had to come on, but he will be back.

"There's competition for places still so it'll come down to how we train on Thursday and how people have come out of Tuesday's game and we will pick a side according to that."

YM manager Peter Buckland has been absent from the dugout for the past two games, having to undergo an operation at the end of last week.

Godfrey was unsure as to whether or not Buckland would be taking charge on Saturday, but said they would prepare as normal and get the win for the YMCA boss.

He added: "We don't know as yet for sure. We just hope that Pete gets well as soon as possible but whatever the case we will prepare as we would normally and we will hopefully get the result for him as well.”