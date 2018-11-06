Godfrey expects rotated Horsham YMCA 'to put in a shift' in tonight's Sussex Senior Cup tie against Little Common

Horsham YMCA coach Ben Godfrey will be using tonight's Sussex Senior Cup second round home tie against Little Common as an opportunity to give players who haven't featured recently game time.

YM's opponents sit 15th in the SCFL Premier Division but have picked up seven points from the last three games. The Commoners last Senior Cup fixture saw them overcome Southwick 1-0 away from home thanks to a 50th minute goal from Sam Ellis.

As the Gorings Mead outfit look to rotate, Godfrey is still expecting Horsham YMCA to pick up a victory over Little Common.

He said: "It's a cup game so there's nothing to lose for either sides. We all knew that for County Prem sides it's difficult for them to go far in the competition but we've got to take each game as it comes.

"I'm a massive player on momentum and team spirit so it will be a good opportunity to get some minutes into players that need it but also I want to win it.

"We've got a big squad so it's important that we rotate slightly and give people opportunities but I don't want players to look at is as 'I'm only playing a cup game'.

"There's a massive competition for places at the moment and we're doing well in the league so I think players have to take this opportunity to play 90 minutes or ten minutes.

"This is what me, Pete (Buckland, YM manager), and Julian (Miller, YM assistant manager) are looking at and that's who we're going to pick. We're going to pick players on form, not anything else.

"It's vitally important for everyone to be ready and to put in an absolute shift. Little Common is not going to be the easiest game but us being at home, I'd expect us to win."

With the prospect of possibly playing a team from a higher division in the next round, Godfrey felt that this was incentive showed what a good competition the Sussex Senior Cup was for Southern Combination Football League teams.

He added: "It's a good competition and I was very fortunate to win it myself as a player and I'd love to win it as a coach.

"If we get through we will be mixing with bigger clubs like Lewes and Bognor or maybe even Crawley and it's a good opportunity to play these teams and enjoy the occasion."

Kick off tonight at Gorings Mead is at 7:30pm.