Glenn Murray thanks Chris Hughton for giving him chance to shine in Premier League

Glenn Murray has praised boss Chris Hughton for giving him to the chance to prove himself at the top level.

The Albion striker, 34, opened his account for the season after the scoring first in Albion's 3-2 victory over Manchester United, producing a neat flick to beat De Gea in the United goal.

Glenn Murray scores against Manchester United. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

The former Crystal Palace and Bournemouth front man marked Albion's first Premier League campaign with 12 goals, finishing as the clubs top scorer.

Murray's pre-season was plagued with injury as he was forced off early in games against St Gallen and Nantes. But the striker has put that behind him and set off for the season in the same way he spent the majority of last season doing, scoring.

Murray spoke about owing his good fortunes to Hughton, and mentioned the struggles of what strikers face in the current market.

Speaking after the match on Sunday, he said: "I've got to thank him (Hughton) for giving me the opportunity to play at this level. You see with some of the Championship teams this year that they've got rid of some players and brought some big names in.

"He's given everyone that helped the club get to the Premier League an opportunity to play in the Premier League and most of us have taken that."

After being compared to Bournemouth with the way Hughton has used players that appeared for the club in the Championship, Murray said: "I think there's a lot of hype around the Premier League.

"There are players in the Championship that can play at this level comfortably but sometimes they never get the opportunity. Sometimes they get overlooked for maybe cheaper foreign players. Obviously we know that the English market is quite high to buy English players and that sometimes puts clubs off."

Murray will look to add to his goal against Manchester United with one at Anfield on Saturday, as Albion hope to put to bed the memories of the 4-0 defeat on the last day of the 2017/18 campaign.