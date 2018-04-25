Frustrated Horsham boss Di Paola blasts ‘rubbish’ display at VCD Athletic

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola blasted a ‘rubbish’ performance as they fell to a third straight defeat away at VCD Athletic on Saturday.

Despite it being the Hornets’ penultimate game of the campaign and that they have nothing to play for, the boss said there were no excuses for their 21st defeat of an up-and-down Bostik League South Division campaign.

The hosts, who sit a place back from Horsham in 15th, took an early lead through Jeffery Gyamfi’s ninth-minute strike. That advantage was doubled ten minutes into the second half when Alfie Cue’s scuffed effort made it 2-0.

Joe Shelley pulled a goal back with just over a quarter of an hour remaining, but the Hornets failed to find an equaliser in the closing stages.

A frustrated Di Paola, who has openly admitted he is looking forward to drawing a line under the season, was honest in his assessment of the display.

He said: “We were really poor, in fact we were rubbish. It’s really disappointing. In the first half we were so flat.

“You can try and make excuses; we are missing Lewis Hyde and Steve Metcalf - we have done since they have been out the team. You look at the results since we have lost them, we have let in a hell of a lot of goals.

“There has been chopping and changing. There are no excuses though as I feel we went there are just went through the motions.

“It was a typical end of season game, they are happening all over the league. But the fact is VCD had nothing to play for and they were better than us. You just can’t put in a performance like that.”

VCD led through their first attempt on target. A challenge on Aymun El-Moyhalbel on the edge of the box saw the ball drop to Gyamfi, who picked his spot after lax defending.

Horsham’s main notable chance was a George Landais free kick that was glanced over by Dean Bown.

Josh Pelling fumbled a cross just before the break, but it was a let off for the visitors when Gymafi could only shoot wide.

There was no such generosity ten minutes into the second half. El-Moyhalbel flicked on a long ball forwards and Alfie Cue’s scuffed effort beat Pelling. At the other end, Bown shot wide, before VCD’s Cue put a header over the bar.

On 75 minutes, Horsham did manage to pull a goal back as Shelley powerful headed home a corner. But it turned out to be nothing more than a consolation as further chances were few and far in between.

Di Paola added: “Dean Bown played well and was good. Young Fintan Walsh was not bad, but in general, we were not really at it. Haks (Hakeem Adelakun) has missed a lot of football and Bailie Rogers has come in and found Step 5 a bit of an eye opener in terms of fitness.

“On paper the team was not too bad, but it was just a nothing performance. A few are taking it in terms to not perform.”

Horsham: Pelling, Walsh (House 82), Farmer, Shelley, B.Rogers (Boswell 46), Axell, Kirkwood (A.Rogers 64), Adelakun, Gayler, Bown, Landais. Unused: Whiteley.