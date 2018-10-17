Freitas rues 'bad day at the office' as Billingshurst are thrashed by Selsey but summer signings are praised

Billingshurst boss Luis Freitas felt there were few positives to take from their 6-0 away defeat to Selsey in Division 1 on Saturday.

A Bastian Dugamin own goal before half-time put Selsey in front before three second half goals in three minutes from Ryan Morey, John Phillips, and Tom Jefkins gave the hosts an unassailable lead.

Costin Somoiag was sent off for the visitors before Morey and Jefkins added to the tally in the dying moments to seal a third competitive win for Selsey over ‘Hurst this season.

Freitas said: “We had a changed side after some good wins recently. It was very much a game of two halves to use the old cliché.

“It was 0-0 until just before half-time when we conceded a poor own goal. Things went against us with injuries to two key players and we had to make a major reshuffle after half-time.

“Selsey were by far the better side in the second half and two penalties and a sending off didn’t help our cause.

“It was difficult to take any positives from a result of that sort. It was just a bad day at the office and it will be a tough challenge at the weekend but that’s what playing at senior level is all about.”

Despite defeat, Freitas was full of praise for his new signings and singled out topscorer Spiers, who was missing on Saturday, as the stand out man.

He added: “Hopkins, Somoiag, Matt Rendall, and Callum Jeal have been massive this season but the stand out has been Chris Spiers.

“I knew he could play at this level, but the way he’s playing he could also make the next step up. He has been that good this season. Five goals in nine league games is a good return for someone who is playing in different positions.”

Billingshurst travel to Division 1 table-toppers AFC Varndeanians on Saturday.

‘Hurst: Hopkins, Bryant, Simester, Dugamin, Rendall, Bowles, Tilley, Boateng, Stallibrass, Touahri, Obreja. Subs: Vaduva, Somoiag, Sleat.