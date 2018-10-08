Freitas hails Billingshurst's spirit after late heroics sees them beat Littlehampton Town

Billingshurst boss Luis Freitas praised his side’s spirit as they picked a late 4-2 home win against Littlehampton Town in Division One on Saturday.

‘Hurst went ahead through Jamie Cradock but the visitors pegged them back before half-time through Mark O’Regan.

Alex Fair gave Golds the lead after the hour, before eight minutes later ‘Hurst’s goalscorer Cradock was sent off.

With 15 minutes of the game to go Chris Spiers equalised, before ‘Hurst repeated last weekend’s late heroics as two goals in the last five minutes from Jordan Stallibrass and Spiers saw them take all three points.

Freitas said: “It’s good to come from behind to win however, as against most sides this season, we dominated large proportions of possession and created numerous chances in front of goal and should have been well clear at half-time.

“A couple of defensive mistakes gifted them a couple of goals and at 2-1 down and with only ten men it didn’t look as if it would go our way.

“We continued to push forward and looked dangerous at every attack and we ran out comfortable winners in the end.”

Cradock opened the scoring for the hosts on 14 minutes before Littlehampton hit back as O’Regan rounded Martin Hopkins in the ‘Hurst goal to equalise on 36 minutes.

On 62 minutes, Fair headed home from a Will Lintott cross to put the visitors ahead and things got worse for ‘Hurst as Cradock was given his marching orders for a later tackle on Paul Elliott.

The hosts got their equaliser through Spiers on 75 minutes and ten minutes later he turned provider, crossing for substitute Stallibrass to head home with five minutes left.

Spiers then bagged his second to seal the win and notch up ‘Hurst’s second consecutive league win.

Billingshurst travel to Selsey on Saturday.

‘Hurst: Hopkins, Bryant, Simester, Somoiag, Dugamin, Rendall, Cradock, Boateng, Brooker, Tilley, Spiers. Subs: Stallibrass, Bowles, Touahri.