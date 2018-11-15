Fourth-placed Alfold told to be ‘more ruthless’ despite another win against Southwick

Alfold assistant manager Jack Munday has called on his players to be ‘more ruthless’ despite the promoted side sitting in fourth in Division 1.

They clinched their ninth league win of the campaign by beating Southwick 3-1 on Saturday and have lost just twice in their domestic fixtures having come up last season.

Alfold v Southwick. Pic Steve Robards SR1829805 SUS-181211-114046001

It has been an impressive start and goals from Johden De Meyer (two) and Sam Lemon saw them net a 3-1 victory at home to Southwick on Saturday.

Munday said: “We were pretty comfortable but we need to start killing games off earlier with the chances we create.

“We’ve got so many goal scorers in the side and we’ve scored plenty of goals this season, but I feel we have got to be more ruthless at this standard.

“We are pleased with the first half of the season but I feel we’ve got so much more to offer in games.”

Alfold v Southwick. Pic Steve Robards SR1829747 SUS-181211-113950001

Alfold had the perfect start after great work from Ben Chowney, who closed down the defender and eventually won the ball. He played it to Tiago Andrade who set it off for De Meyer to smash his effort into the bottom corner from outside the box after just three minutes.

After that Fold seemed to look very relaxed in possession and a little complacent as chances went begging for Andrade, Chowney and also Jordan Mase.

It was De Meyer, however, who powered through on 40 minutes from halfway line, taking on two players and beating the goalkeeper to make it 2-0 with a superb solo goal.

Moments later, Chowney came close to putting the game to bed only for the attack to reverse in Southwick’s favour with Liam Reyland finishing well for 2-1 just before half-time.

In the second half and again it was very controlled by Alfold, but they did not take any of the many chances they had.

That was until Lemon, who is being eased back in from injury, scored with two minutes left on the clock after coming off the bench.

Alfold now travel to play 11th-placed Sidlesham on Saturday.

Alfold: Argane, Sultan, Howard, Jacques, Bevan, Mase, Chowney (Lemon), Stafford, Nourse, De Meyer, Andrade (Wanstall).