Former Storrington player Everett returns as club’s new manager

Former Storrington player James Everett has taken over as the club’s new manager having got his feet back under the table last season.

He joined the club’s coaching team under former boss John Rhodie and has stepped up to take on the role for the upcoming season.

As well as a number of successful spells playing for the Swans in the late 90s and early 2000s, Everett has more recently been at Worthing Leisure.

He managed the successful Worthing League side to six titles in nine years, before being promoted into the county league and merging with Worthing Town, which is when he stepped away.

And he soon found himself at Storrington, “I got approached to help out John Rhodie last season at the beginning of the season which I initially turned down,” Everett said.

“However, just after Christmas I accepted a role working with the previous manager and it was clear that it was going to be his last season, even though he didn’t declare it publicly.

“I was interested in taking the job, not saying I was going to get it, but if it was offered I was quite keen to be involved. I wanted to know the playing squad and get involved.

“It felt like a progression, just going through and looking at the playing squad.”

On going forwards, Everett added: “We just want to improve on last season. I haven’t really set any targets, yet we just want to be as good as we can be for the start of the season. We don’t want to put targets on where we want to finish, we just want to improve on last season.”

And Everett is also hopeful that stalwart Rhodie will remain with the club in a playing capacity.

He added: “He’s a player with a lot of experience and good knowledge on the pitch so he’s someone we certainly want to keep on along with a load of other players.

“I’ve chatted with John and expressed a desire to keep the player. Some people might feel that we need a fresh start but I think with all of John’s experience I want to keep him here.”

