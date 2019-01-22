Former Dagenham & Redbridge, Lincoln and Eastbourne striker nets twice on Broadbridge Heath return

Jamie Taylor netted twice on his Broadbridge Heath return to take them back into fifth in the Premier Division with an impressive 3-0 victory over Little Common.

After ascending through football pyramid to play in League Two as a professional, the former Dagengham & Redbridge, Lincoln, Horsham and Eastbourne Borough man was back where it all started on Saturday.

If there were any doubts about Taylor’s fitness after having three months off after injury they were dispelled by a display that showed exactly why manager Steve Painter is so delighted to have re-signed the striker.

His brace, along with George Cousins’ opening strike helped Heath continue their top-six challenge and keep a fourth consecutive clean sheet along the way.

Heath dominated the early possession while Common posed a threat when they got ball forward to Lewis Hole and came close to opening the scoring when Jamie Robinson put in a last-ditch block to deny the visiting striker.

For Heath, several extended passing moves ended with Cousins, Devon Fender, Dean Wright and Taylor all being denied by Matthew Crutwell in the Common goal and last ditch blocks by his defenders.

On the half-hour mark, a move that had gone down both channels ended with Ryan Brackpool picking out the run of Cousins and he got between Crutwell and his defenders, lobbed the ball over the keeper and ran on to finish into the empty net.

The second half continued in the same vein with Heath pushing Common back and winning a series of corners.

Five minutes after the restart Dean Wright squared the ball for Tom Howard Bold to chip a delicious ball through for Taylor to roll the past the on rushing Crutwell.

Ten minutes later, Cousins went down the other flank, and, from a seemingly impossible position, chipped the ball to the far post where Taylor launched himself to hook the ball into the net.

Common’s experienced player manager Russell Eldridge then moved into midfield and the visitors changed to a 4-3-3 formation and for 15 minutes, got Heath on the back foot.

Kieron Thorp was suddenly called into action fielding several shots from outside the area and making an important block when Hole had got through on a one on one.

A Heath change saw Marlon Maxwell replace Fender with Andy Waddingham moving to make the third man in midfield. The change gave control back to Heath and Howard Bold thought he had made it four, only to see it chalked off by the referee. Taylor also came close to his hat trick after another pass from Howard Bold.

Heath host leaders Chichester next week, the two teams having played out a goalless draw in the away fixture earlier in the season.

Heath: Thorp, Flack, Robinson, Waddingham, Brackpool, Howard Bold, Carney (Cook), Wright (Blake), Fender (Maxwell), Taylor, Cousins.