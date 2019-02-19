Former Crystal Palace youngster will bring ‘technical’ talent

Horsham have brought in a former Crystal Palace youngster to bolster their midfield ranks.

Dan Hogan joined the club last week from Whyteleafe with manager Dominic Di Paola wanting to add some more depth after losing Charlie Harris for the season to injury.

The attacking midfielder completed his move on Saturday and was included in the squad for the 2-0 win over Three Bridges, although did not make it onto the pitch.

Hogan began the season at East Grinstead before joining Whyteleafe in October, where a bad injury saw him loaned out to Croydon FC only to return to Church Lane at the start of last month.

Di Paola has praised the incoming signing’s ability and said: “He was at Palace and technically he is very, very good. He has been out for most of the season, that’s the only thing.

“He played for East Grinstead a couple of seasons ago and then last year didn’t play a lot of football. He has been at Whyteleafe, but not played that much football as he’s had a couple of knocks.

“He’s another good technical player.”