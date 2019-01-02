Former Crystal Palace midfielder leaves Horsham for professional deal with Swedish side Skellefteå FF

Horsham midfielder Will Hoare is rejoining the professional game after a successful trial with Swedish side Skellefteå FF in a move he 'couldn't turn down'.

The former Crystal Palace youngster, who joined the Hornets in the summer from East Grinstead, has signed a two-year deal with the Scandinavian outfit.

Hoare's career started with the Eagles Academy and signed a pro deal with the Premier League club at the age of 18.

He has also had trials at Newcastle United while with Palace, but joined Leatherhead and then East Grinstead after being released.

The Scotland under-16 international has made 27 appearances for Horsham, at times captaining the side, and scored four goals.

Speaking to Horsham FC's official website, Hoare explained: "I’ve always wanted to get back into full-time football and at 21, there’s still plenty of time for me to develop my game so I couldn’t turn it down. It’s not big money or anything like that but they will pay for my apartment and general living costs so although it was a tough decision, hopefully people will understand why I’m making this move.

"If hadn’t been enjoying my football this season then I wouldn’t even have blinked. It would have been great to have stayed and hopefully got promotion with the lads but if I didn’t take this opportunity it would always have been in the back of my mind.”

"I had to keep things under wraps for a few weeks while I had the trial and decide what I wanted to do so I really appreciate Dom keeping it off the radar. I don’t want supporters thinking I’ve been wanting to leave because that’s definitely not the case. This is just one of those fantastic opportunities I can’t turn down.

"I’ve enjoyed being at Horsham so much. The boys are so close together and all get along really well. We’ve really bonded so well despite there being so many new players and that’s made it even harder to leave. I told them all at training on Saturday and they’ve all been so supportive of me and sent me some really nice messages.

"I’ve only been in non-league football for about a year and a half but this team is the most focused I’ve seen. I really hope they go on and get promotion or at least finish the season strongly to go into the new ground. I’ll definitely be keeping tabs on how they get on.”

Skellefteå FF were relegated from the Superettan last season and will play in the third-tier - Division One Södra - of football this year when the season kicks off in April.

Hoare added: "Hopefully I’ll be part of a developing team because, from what I saw before Christmas, I was really impressed at the intensity and quality of their younger players. It’s obviously totally different to the style of football we play over here but I was very impressed.

"The season starts in April but I’ll be flying over in mid-January as that’s when their pre-season starts. Pre-season is long but we get to have a couple of weeks off in March so we can go into the season nice and fresh. Being out there early will also help me get used to the lifestyle.

"I’ll be sharing an apartment with Christian Scales, who’s at Palace, so that should help us both settle in. I’ve known Christian since we were 16 years old and played in the same Palace youth side, so that will makes things easier. My family will also come over to visit every now and again and my dad will come over to watch a few games."