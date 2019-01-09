Former Bolton Wanderers and Kilmarnock striker shines on Burgess Hill Town debut

Burgess Hill Town's new signing Alex Samizadeh made an immediate impression with the fans - scoring on his debut in the 3-0 win over Pagham on Tuesday night.

The 20-year-old striker is currently training with Crawley Town after leaving Kilmarnock and Burgess Hill have him for initially six games.

It’s perfect timing for Wormull who has top scorer Ben Pope out for three or four weeks after he suffered a nasty facial injury against Folkestone.

Wormull said: “He did really well. He gives us a different option with Popey being out for three or four weeks with what happened to him on Saturday.

“He’s training with Crawley Town at the moment and we have him for six games with the potential of an extra four after that.

“It’s great for us as it keeps our relationship with Crawley Town really strong and it gives him the football he needs.

“It gives him a great chance to put himself in the shop window and we not going to diminish that for him and if he gets a move after doing well for us then fantastic.”

Samizadeh started his career as a youth player at Curzon Ashton before going on loan to Man City. He then joined Bolton Wanderers and played one first teamn game before

Burgess Hill Town now face Eastbourne Borough in the quarter-finals of the Senior Cup.

Wormull said: "It’s another good game for us. We should get a good crown in, it’s good for the club. I think for the boys it’s a great opportunity for them now."

No date has been confirmed yet but the cup takes priority over the league so it could be January 22 instead of the Whitehawk game.