Find out who Steyning Town have drawn in the FA Vase third round after their heroics against Banstead

Steyning Town have been drawn away to Southern Counties East League Premier Division side Bearsted in third round of the FA Vase.

The Barrowmen will travel to Honey Lane on Saturday Deecember 1 in the last 64 of the national competition with the dream of Wembley still alive.

It is reward for their impressive 1-0 success over league-above Combined Counties League Premier Division Banstead Athletic on Saturday.



Substitute Chris Neatherway got the winning goal just before half-time in front of a crowd of around 400 at The Shooting Field to continue Town's impressive run in the competition.



It was the fifth time this season that Town have overcome higher division opposition in cup competitions, and the third time alone in the FA Vase.

The Barrowmen have now got through four rounds in this year's competition, beating Kent Football United, Punjab United, Walton & Hersham and Banstead.

Bearsted earnt their place in the third round with a 1-0 victory over Newhaven on Saturday.

Winning clubs in the third round will receive £1125 from the competition’s prize fund, while the losing clubs will pick up £375. Town pocketed £900 for their second-round win on Saturday.