Find out who Horsham and Steyning Town have drawn in the FA Trophy and FA Vase

Both Horsham and Steyning Town have been rewarded for their impressive weekend exploits with home ties in the next rounds of the FA Trophy and FA Vase.

The latest draw in both competitions was made at Wembley Stadium on Monday.



The Hornets, who beat Ware on Saturday, will now host Bostik League Premier Division side Corinthian Casuals in the first qualifying round at Culver Road.



After the preliminary round took place across the country over the weekend, there are now be 72 ties at the next stage featuring 144 non-League clubs.

There are 88 clubs who enter the competition at this stage after being exempt from the first two rounds and ties in the first round qualifying will take place on Saturday, October 27.

Winning clubs at this stage will also receive £3,250 from the competition's prize fund.



The draw for the second round proper of the FA Vase saw Town, who overcame Walton & Hersham on Saturday, will play Banstead Athletic at the Shooting Field.



Following the weekend's second round qualifying ties, a total of 128 clubs are involved in 64 ties at the next stage which will take place on Saturday, November 3.

Town's opponents Combined Counties Premier Division outfit Banstead overcame Broadfields 7-1 at the weekend for their place in the next round.



There is also a payment of £900 for winning clubs at this stage, while the losing clubs also receive £300.

