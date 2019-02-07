Fans' favourite reflects on 'loving every minute' despite injury woes as he confirms Horsham exit

Fans' favourite Adam Hunt has bid a heartfelt farewell to Horsham and reflected on his lengthy injury problems, but 'great times' with the club.

The midfielder joined in the summer of 2015 and played a big part as the Hornets won promotion as champions of the Southern Combination League in his first season.



The popular former East Preston and Lancing player quickly established himself as a favourite on and off the pitch with everyone at the club.



Yet his past two seasons before this campaign have been riddled with injury problems which have enforced a lengthy spell on the sidelines.



Hunt has been on loan at Horsham YMCA over the past few months as he eased himself back to match fitness from his latest Achilles problem.



He has announced this week that - with a heavy heart - he won't be coming back to the Bostik League South East side in a bid to play as much as he possible can.



Hunt explained: "I had a good chat with Dom yesterday and decided that I need to play as much football as possible with me missing most of last season and this season with my Achilles rupture. With the squad flying was going to be hard for me to get that at Horsham.

"I joined in 2015 and loved every minute, it's just these things happen in football. The supporters were brilliant with me from day one and I was lucky they took to me. The club is a great place to be a part of. One of the best I've played for.



"I have had great times with getting the club promotion and back on track, and help getting the team up the leagues where they should be.



"The low was obviously two bad injuries. The first one ruled me out for 11 months, I got fit and back on track and then 14 games into a new season doing my Achilles which put me out for over another year.



"It's a shame as if I was fit, I feel I could have had a part to play in the squads form and push for promotion this year. But that's football and time to focus on getting back to my best again."



The versatile midfielder felt it was time to draw a line under things and has praised the impact playing for Horsham YMCA and particularly manager Peter Buckland has had on his comeback.



Hunt added: "The loan end and finishing at Horsham is like I said, just to focus on playing as much football as possible as I've missed so much. Bucks (Peter Buckland) at YM has been brilliant with me giving me minutes and breaking me back in to games, so I will finish the season with them and then see where my body is at pre-season.



"I am gratefull to Horsham, Dom, Wezzo (Adam Westwood), Steph (Apps - physio) who looked after me with treatment and especially the supporters. And I really do hope they push on and get promotion going into the new ground as everyone involved deserves it."