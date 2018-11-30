FA Vase: Steyning Town go into big game at Bearsted on top form

Steyning Town go into their FA Vase match against Bearsted on Saturday on the back of two wins which took them top of the SCFL Division 1 table.

And although it will be a tough trip to the Southern Counties East side, manager Gerry Murphy said his side will give it their all.

Murphy’s men reached this round by beating Walton & Hersham and Banstead Athletic.

Murphy said: “For our Vase game away to Bearstead, we have a good following going down to support.

“We have watched them play and looked at a few video clips and they do look a strong team but we will give it our all and see what happens. Whatever the outcome, they will need to stock the bar up.”

Steyning set up the trip to Kent with a brilliant 1-0 away to Bexhill United to go top of the division on Saturday before beating Seaford Town 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Mayckol Sabino’s 10th minute goal was enough to secure the win on Saturday.

Murphy said: “It was a good result yesterday against a very good team.

“They are well organised and full of confidence. It was just a shame the game was decided by a mistake.

“Both teams looked to play and both defences played well. Chances were in short supply for both teams but the second half for us we had to stand firm as they really looked for the equaliser.

“My team know if you don’t work hard you don’t play which has created a good team ethic and no one player takes the credit for winning games.”

But Murphy’s men will not be resting on their laurels.

He said: “Of course we are delighted to be top but in this league anyone can put in a strong performance on the day so we won’t be taking on any team without the utmost respect.”

On Tuesday night, Rob Clark gave Steyning Town the lead on 15 minutes.

Grant Radmore made it two three minutes later. Alfie Gritt and Connor Bull both scored before half-time.