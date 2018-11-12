FA Trophy: Find out of which National League South side Horsham have drawn in the third qualifying round

Horsham have been handed another home tie in the FA Trophy and will welcome a National League South outfit.

The Hornets have drawn Bath City in third qualifying round draw which was announced on Monday lunchtime.

It is their reward for overcoming Bostik League Premier Division outfit Potters Bar Town on Saturday thanks to a late winner from Chris Smith on Saturday.



His 88th-minute goal gave the home side a narrow 1-0 victory and was the third time this season they have overcome higher-division opposition.

Bath - managed by former Birmingham City, Northampton Town and Cheltenham Town player Jerry Gill - sit fourth in National League South with eight mins from 16 games.

A win at this stage of the competition is worth £5,000 to the victors, with Saturday's win adding a further £4,000 to the prize money they have already bagged from their cup ventures this season.



Third round qualifying matches are scheduled for Saturday, November 24 2018