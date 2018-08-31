FA Cup upset for ‘fantastic’ Horsham, while YMCA are handed sentimental tie

Horsham pulled off an FA Cup upset and Horsham YMCA have been handed a sentimental next round tie in a good weekend of cup football.

Loxwood also forced a replay to ensure all three were in the hat for Tuesday morning’s first round qualifying draw.

Charlie Harris’ 87th-minute free kick saw the Hornets overcome division-higher Carshalton Athletic with a 1-0 victory.

Manager Dominic Di Paola said: “It was a fantastic team performance. We had watched them a couple of times and devised a plan and the boys stuck to it brilliantly and with the goal at the time it came – the perfect performance.”

YM overcame Bostik League South Central side Ashford United with a 2-0 victory in preliminary round.

The Magpies were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Erith Town and face a replay on Monday night, with the successful side travelling to Raynes Park Vale in the next round.

Horsham have been drawn away to Southern Counties East League side Corinthian, but the most romantic tie belongs to YMCA.

They have a home tie against Tooting & Mitcham - a side that former chairman Mick Browning, who died in 2015, had a great affection for.

YM manager Peter Buckland said: “We couldn’t wish for more than a home draw. We’ve proved time and again we can compete with Bostik League sides, so we’re really excited.

“Mick Browning had two footballing loves in his life in Horsham YMCA and Tooting & Mitcham. It’s such a shame he’s not around but I’m sure he’ll be with us all.”