Everett feels Storrington's cup exit to Southwick was 'a game we should never have lost'

Storrington boss James Everett felt their 2-1 home loss to Southwick on Saturday in the second round of the Division 1 Cup was ‘a game they should never have lost’.

The Swans took the lead on 24 minutes through Russell Shoebridge in a first half performance that saw Everett’s side in total control.

Action from Storrington's 2-1 home defeat to Southwick on Saturday in the Division 1 Cup. Picture by Derek Martin.

The second half was a different affair as the Wickers battled back into the game and they were rewarded with an equaliser on 56 minutes through Liam Austin-Slade.

With Southwick now in the ascendancy, they netted what proved to be the match winner just six minutes later through Andrew McDonell, sending the Wickers into the next round of the tournament.

Everett said: “It’s a game we should never have lost. We put in a performance in the first half that was so dominant that we should have killed the game before the start of the second half.

“We had the game in the palm of our hand. We controlled the game really well before they equalised. Then we just lost the focus and started to make mistakes that I just never saw coming.”

Everett was disappointed that his side had fallen so early in the competition in a game they ‘really should have won’. Despite his own side’s display, he paid to tribute to Storrington’s opponents for their ability to ‘turn the game’ in the second half.

He added: “The league is our bread and butter but this was a competition we wanted to go far in. It’s disappointing to go out, especially knowing it was a game we really should have won.

“Fair play to Southwick, they came out in the second half to turn the game but we should have ridden the storm.”

Up next for the Swans is a Sussex Senior Cup second round home tie against the Bostik South East's Horsham tonight (7:15pm k.o.) before they return to league matters with a home game against Worthing United on Saturday.

Storrington: Elliott, Josh Warner, Bardouleau, Hide, Gilmour, Cave, Jervie, Setchell, Shoebridge, Suter, Joe Warner. Sub: Geere.