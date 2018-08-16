Double debut delight for Horsham YMCA’s new boys as they spark FA Cup comeback

Horsham YMCA assistant manager Julian Miller was delighted with his side’s late heroics as they advanced to the preliminary round of the FA Cup.

Travelling to Southern Counties East Premier side Fisher in the extra preliminary round of the competition, YM fell a goal down after an hour before two late goals from new signings Tony Nwachukwu and Dean Bown saw them into the next round.

YM will now take on Bostik League South East side Ashford United away from home on August 25.

Miller was pleased with his team’s performance against a side that he felt were an unknown quantity.

He said: “It was a fantastic performance on the day as we were in unknown territory.

“They did have spells where they got into it but, all in all, it was a very workmanlike, professional performance.

“We had a squad of 18 up there and they were all part of it so it was a great day out for the club.”

The first half was a cagey affair with the first real attempt of note coming right on half-time as Tony Garrod’s header failed to hit the target.

Fisher opened the scoring in the 63rd minute as the hosts got behind the YM defence, cut the ball back and Sam Pekum finished, giving Aaron Jeal no chance.

Then 15 minutes later the visitors forced a corner and Luke Donaldson played it short to Ollie Gill whose shot was deflected across the box.

Ollie Moore retrieved it, swung in a cross and sub Nwachukwu scored from inside the six-yard box to grab the equaliser.

With 90 minutes on the clock, Donaldson made a fantastic run on the left and crossed beyond the far post to Nwachukwu who headed the ball back across the box for fellow sub Bown to tuck home the late winner.

Miller was delighted with the impact the new boys had made and expects their performances to improve in the future.

He added: “We didn’t know that Horsham were going to let them be available and it’s fantastic for us because they’re players that have played at a level above.

“It was their first game so if it starts like that they’ll definitely improve.”

YM return to league matters with an away game against table-topping Chichester City, with both sides putting their unbeaten runs on the line.

Miller is expecting a tough game but feels that their new players may cause Chichester some problems.

He said: “The only thing for us is that they might not know a lot about us as we’ve got three new players from outside this league.

“Now we’ve got a settled squad, hopefully we’ll hit our potential at the right time, starting on Saturday.”

Horsham YMCA: Jeal, Carden, Evans, Gilbert, Harding, Gill (Moore 42’), Donaldson, Dugdale, Garrod (Bown 76’), Cave (Nwachukwu 50’), Barbary. Unused: Schaaf, Frankland, Batchelor, Hunter.