Disappointed YMCA boss Buckland coy on ‘season defining’ result but is wary of Bridges threat

Horsham YMCA manager Peter Buckland admitted their were disappointed to drop points against Peacehaven on Saturday, but says it might not be ‘season defining.’

Title-chasing YM went into the game looking to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Chichester four days prior but they couldn’t find a way past a resilient Peacehaven side who sit eighth in the Southern Combinations Premier Division.

However, despite the five points dropped in the past two league games, the Gorings Mead outfit remain top, albeit having played two games more than third-placed Three Bridges, who sit four points behind the leaders.

Second-placed Pagham also sit four points behind YM, having played one game less.

Buckland said: “Like I’ve said for many weeks there will be a lot of chopping and changing (in the league).

“At the moment the change is going against us but I am sure there will be many more unexpected results to come in the coming weeks.

“Of course we’re disappointed but it might prove to be a vital point or equally two points lost. Whether it will be season defining we don’t know until the other results come in.”

The home side had their fair share of chances as Guy Harding could have opened the scoring following a direct corner in the first half and Tony Garrod then came close in the second half, YM also had a strong penalty shout turned down.

Buckland added: “The performance was good. All that was lacking, was a goal. We played well and should’ve had a goal in the first and second half and we should’ve had at least one clear cut penalty and that’s not me clutching at straws.

“Everybody in the ground except the most important person seemed to think it was a penalty but the referee but that’s the way it goes sometimes.

“It’s nothing less then I expect from Peacehaven, they’re a good young side who will go onto big things. They have a great future and play great football but on the day we deserved a goal but sometimes you just don’t get what you deserve.”

YM now turn their attention to yet another home fixture to fourth placed Saltdean United and Buckland admits it’s a crucial six pointer, however he is most wary of Three Bridges, who could have already gone above them had their games not been called off.

He said: “There’s no point sugar coating it I think the Saltdean game is now more important than it was before Saturday and it’s a must-win game. (But) I think Bridges are the best team equipped to win it because they have a great strength in depth and have a great experience in handling these situations from the manager down to the spine of the team.”

YM: Jeal, Carden, Harding, Gilbert, Donaghey, Moore, Evans, Dugdale, Garrod, Johnson, Brown. Used subs: Cave, Donaldson.