Ding-dong derby sees Alfold edge it, but Billingshurst left feeling aggrieved

Alfold returned to winning ways as they edged a ding-dong derby at Billingshurst - but the hosts felt they ‘outclassed’ their promotion-chasing visitors for long periods.

Having dropped points the previous weekend, second-placed Fold clinched a 3-2 victory at Jubilee Fields against a resurgent Hurst that had won their previous four matches.

Jordan Mase netted the eventual winner in a thrilling encounter in which the lead changed hands on numerous occasions.

The result left Alfold boss Jack Munday praising his players for digging deep, and while Hurst boss Freitas admitted they didn’t manage the game as well as their visitors, he felt they deserved something from it.

In a good Billingshurst spell of possession, the first goal came as Fold switched off at the back, allowing Nick Tilley to pounce on a loose ball and poke home on ten The hosts then looked to take advantage and add to their lead only to be denied by some wasteful finishing.

On 25 minutes, Alfold drew level through a Mase corner which was neatly headed in by Jamie Wanstall.

In the second half, it was Alfold who struck first with a scrappy scramble in the box which was eventually knocked in by Tiago Andrade for his 11th goal in his first ten games for Alfold.

With 20 minutes left to play Billingshurst, broke through the Alfold defence only for Gavin Fowler to chop down an opponent and converted the resulting penalty Jefferey Mahadoo.

Just five minutes later, a moment of brilliance saw Mase dance through three players to bury his effort and restored Alfold’s lead.

Freitas said: “We were very disappointed with the result but not the performance. We outclassed Alfold for long periods of the game and we were the better footballing side. But when we were ahead and level we didn’t manage the game as well as them. Overall we deserved at least a draw.

“When you are going well towards the top of the league often the little breaks go with you and a couple of minor errors cost us the game. If we had had a little more finesse in front of goal we could have won the game.

“All in all I’m happy with my players’ attitude in the game as they knew it could have been so different. We will learn from it and push on again.”

Munday added: “We knew that would be a tough game coming here, they have quality in their side and it was only a matter of time before they clicked.

“They could have had a few more goals if they were more clinical, I think they’ll nick points off a lot of teams and credit to their manager Luis who seems to be building a strong side.

“For us, all we wanted was the three points whether it was 3-2 or 3-0. Credit to our players who dug deep and showed great character.”

Alfold: Correia, Sultan, Fowler, Howard, Jacques, Wanstall (Joseph), Stafford, Nourse, Mase, Andrade (Cawte), Purkis (Lemon).

Billingshurst: Hopkins, Da Silva, Rendell, Court, Bradshaw, Collier, Hands, Jeal, Chadwick, Tilley, Stallibrass. Subs: Mahadoo, Simester.