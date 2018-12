2. Brannon Daly injury

It wasn't such a good New Year's Day for the Horsham goalkeeper Brannon Daly, who was stretched off in the Hornets' memorable 2-1 win over Bostik League South Division leaders Lewes.'Charlie Harris scored and then took over in between the sticks for Daly, who went on to miss the rest of the season with the knee injury.

John Lines

freelance