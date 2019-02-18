Di Paola praises Three Bridges, Horsham overcoming problems and salutes ‘unsung hero’ midfielder

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola labelled it as job done as they notched their 15th win of the Bostik League South East season on Saturday.

Goals from Kieran Lavery and Jack Brivio secured a 2-0 derby win over Three Bridges at Culver Road.

The result secured more precious points in the play-off and Di Paola was pleased that his side managed to overcome possible problems to get the win.

The Hornets were without the injured Charlie Harris, suspended Lewis Hyde and then lost Will Miles to a hamstring injury early on.

Di Paola said: “I think we had a lot of chances and got in good areas, but not taken the opportunities again. It could have been really comfortable, but if you don’t take your chances it becomes a bit of a battle.

“They are game, good in there own right and have some good players and qualities.

“For us though, it’s a clean sheet, win, two goals, so it doesn’t really matter. I’ll forgot the game tomorrow, it’s just about the result. It was a local derby, so it was going to be a bit fiery and a battle at times.

“I don’t think Pells really had a save to make, so we defended really well as they have some firepower in (George) Gaskin and Connor French. They are decent players and the wingers are lively.

“It was a good win and we are still piecing things together a bit with no Charlie (Harris) and no George Hayward today. Having to adjust 20 minutes into the game with Will (Miles) doing his hammy, we are having a few things we have to contend with at the moment, so it’s good.”

The Horsham manager also heaped praise on the versatile Dean Lovegrove who came in to midfield with Harris ruled out for the season.

Di Paola said: “Dean was great considering he has not played much. He has had a great season for us. He is an absolute unsung hero for us.

“He plays everywhere, he’s played right-back, centre-half, centre-midfield, holding midfield and he never really lets us down.”