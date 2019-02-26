Di Paola praises East Grinstead Town, former goalkeeper and Kingstonian goal ace ahead of derby clash

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola has praised form side East Grinstead Town ahead of the two sides meeting in Bostik League South East Division action tonight.

The rearranged local derby at East Court was orginally scheduled for the start of February but was postponed owing to the cold snap.

Twelfth-placed East Grinstead will pose a threat for the Hornets on the back of an impressive 2-1 home victory over Hastings United on Saturday.

In fact, the Wasps go into the clash having lost just one of their last six matches with three wins and two draws amongst them.

Horsham meanwhile will be looking to hold onto second spot with their game in hand over Hastings and Haywards Heath.

On their opponents, Di Paola said: "They had brilliant result on Saturday and are in really good form. I think they are in the top three or four in the league in terms of form.

"I think they are a really good on paper and they have a very strong side. Brannon Daly their goalkeeper is a class act. He was with us last season and it's good to see him back to his best.

"Greg Cundle on loan from Kingstonian has got a goal a game since he joined them, so there is that threat.

"Myself and Wezzo (Adam Westwood) said at the start of the season, if there was still something to play for with ten games to go and that is still the case."

On the injury front, Di Paola also admitted a few were struggling after picking up knocks in Saturday's 3-0 win at Whitstable Town.

The manager explained: "We have a few concerns with (Jack) Brivio, Steve Metcalf and Rob (O'Toole) all having to come off on Saturday, so we will have to see how everyone is."