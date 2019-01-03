Di Paola on Will Hoare's 'great opportunity' with professional deal and what it means for Horsham

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola admits midifielder Will Hoare will be a 'big miss' for the club, but says it's a 'great opportunity' for him to get back full-time football with a professional deal in Sweden.

The former Crystal Palace youngster, who joined the Hornets in the summer from East Grinstead, has signed a two-year deal with Skellefteå FF.

The 21-year-old Scotland under-16 international has made 27 appearances for Horsham, at times captaining the side, and scored four goals, so far this season.

But he will now head out to start pre-season training this month for the side who were relegated from the Superettan last season and will play in the third-tier - Division One Södra - when the season kicks off in April.

Di Paola is sorry to see the influential middle man depart, but wished him the best for the future and made clear the door is always open for him at Horsham.

The Hornets boss said: "It's a great opportunity for him. I am pretty gutted, but we couldn't stand in his way. When he signed for us, I did say if a good opportunity comes about we wouldn't stand in his way.

"The fact it is full-time football and if it is coached right it will only bring him on as a player. That's his ambition, just like a few of the other young boys. If it does not work out for him, we'd always welcome him back."

On what his exit means for the club and if they will be looking to replace him, Di Paola explained: "We are going to have a look after Saturday's game at Faversham, I think.

"Lewis (Hyde) is out on loan (Pagham), but back after the Whyteleafe game. James McElligott was on the bench for us on Saturday, but is playing one more game for Horley this weekend.

"We have got options in midfield, but no-one like Will. It's a shame as that is what makes us a really good side, that dynamic in midfield.

"We might have to look to see if there is someone to bring in, there is an opportunity for someone to step up or I might tweak the shape a little bit - I had been considering that.

"Joey Taylor can play in the middle and is good there, but just different to Will. We have options as well as Joe Shelley is suspended and Dean Lovegrove came in at centre-half on Saturday and was excellent.

"We will see what we do Saturday and gauge it from there, but there's no doubt Will is a big loss for us."