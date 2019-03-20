Di Paola on why Horsham have overachieved, playing without pressure and complications

Horsham look a surefire bet for a Bostik League South East Division play-off place this season, but whatever happens from now on in, boss Dominic Di Paola agrees they have already overachieved.

The Hornets sit second in the league and have a 14-point lead over sixth-placed Hythe Town just outside the play-off positions.

With either six or seven games left to play now, it would take an almighty crash for the still homeless Hornets to drop out of the face.

They have six games left to play and lead third-placed Ashford, who have seven, by a point.

Hastings United are fourth two points behind Horsham having played the same amount of games, while Haywards Heath Town are three behind with a game in hand.

There has been no public aim from the club this season, the focus was very much getting into their new home at Hop Oast.

And while the estimated New Year moving in has been delayed until next season, the somewhat surprise achievements on the pitch have quelled any disappointment.

That has been accomplished by one of the strongest teams the club have had for many years, and while Di Paola recognised this, he believes they are still punching above their weight.

The manager explained: “We have got to be happy with what we have done this year. We have gone really well. I do think we have over-achieved a little bit, yes, although others may disagree.

“We have had a good team, but we have no revenue stream at all. With the ground delay and problems with training, I think we really have.

“It’s been a good thing that we have been able to play without any pressure. No one person from the club has spoken to us about promotion, there has been no pressure at all which has been quite nice. Yes, the fans get a bit excited but that’s understandable as the club is their baby.

“There have been a lot of complications as well. We lost Daryl Coleman early in the season to bigger money, Will Hoare left and Charlie Harris has got injured – they were our starting midfield three and we have lost all three.

“But we carried on getting results and I think for a lot of teams, that would have effect their results. We have done lots of good things and I have really, really enjoyed it.”