Di Paola on sticking to a new Horsham philosophy, opponents Sevenoaks and injury update

New-look Horsham will stick continue to their philosophy in order to give themselves a new ‘identity’ which they are developing.

The Hornets suffered an opening-day Bostik League South East defeat to Sittingbourne on Saturday, but boss Dominic Di Paola was satisfied with the performance in the 2-1 reverse.

The Hornets started eight of their 12 summer additions on Saturday and under the guise of new coach Jon Meeney, Di Paola is aware things will take time to gel.

He said: “If you take out the loan signings, it is pretty much a whole new side. It will take a bit of time to get going, but there are lots of positives in terms of the group.

“We are trying to give ourselves a bit of an identity and that is going to be a process of change.

“How we want to play is going to take a bit of time.

“We have to keep believing in the way we want to play, the boys need that bit more belief. They are not going to get grief from us if they make mistakes doing what we are asking them to do. We will stick with the process and keep going.”

Horsham travel to Sevenoaks on Saturday, who beat Lordswood 6-1 in the FA Cup on Saturday where Frankie Sawyer hit a hat-trick.

Di Paola said: “They have Kenny Pogue, who always scores 20-odd goals and been at this level for a long time. Frankie Sawyer, Zac Attwood and Sam Crabb, all are experienced players.

“They have had a good pre-season and seem ready to go. It will be a good game, I am looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to it all at the moment and working with the group.”

Charlie Harris is expected to be ok for Saturday's clash despite taking a whack to the knee against Sittingbourne, although central defender Lewis Hyde is still out.

That absence is causing a concern for Di Paola, who said: "He is one we have to get back in, he has been working on it with the physio, but it's a bit of a reoccurring one.

"He is a key player and a natural defender, a bit more so than some of the other boys. He is excellent in the air and we miss that heading ability. I am hoping, depending how he goes in training this week, to put him in on Tuesday against Haywards Heath."