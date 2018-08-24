Di Paola on Horsham’s tough FA Cup clash at Carshalton, Hyde’s injury and Heath derby - take two

Horsham boss Dominic Di Paola says the FA Cup draw has not been the kindest to them, but they will be doing there all to try and cause an upset on Saturday.

The Hornets have been drawn away to promoted Bostik League Premier Division side Carshalton Athletic in the preliminary round.

Prize money of £2,890 will go to Saturday’s winner as well as a chance for Horsham to begin a cup run in a competition they famously forced Swansea to a second round replay in in 2007.

Di Paola would love to do well in the cup they have struggled in during recent years, but knows their opponents pose a big threat. He said: “You always want to do well, but we are up against a good side away from home. They will be strong, they are a good outfit. They won the league last year and have strengthened. It will be tough, but we will, as always, be giving it our all.

“Horsham have a famous tradition in this cup and always want to try and make moves in that respect. It’s a lovely cup to play in and we want to progress into the next round. I do feel we have been a bit unfortunate with the draw this year.”

Joe Taylor and Lee Harding will be assessed for their fitness this week after picking up knocks on Saturday, but Lewis Hyde remains sidelined.

Di Paola added: “It’s becoming more of a problem as games go on. I hoped to have him back playing this week, but he played in the under-23s game and had to come off.

“It’s becoming a headache. He is our true natural defender and while Joe Shelley is a quality player - and our man of the match there on Saturday - Lewis is just a natural defender.”

Having beaten them 5-2 in the Velocity Trophy on Tuesday night, Di Paola is also expecting a tougher game against Haywards Heath in their league meeting at Culver Road on Monday.

He said: “It will be a completely different on Monday. You never know how they were approaching the tournament on Tuesday.

“we have done it before, said to the squad that all it is is an opportunity to get minutes and no injuries.

“Monday will be really hard. They are a good side, everyone knows that and they have won a lot of games in the past year, they are used to winning.”