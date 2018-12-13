Di Paola 'not getting too carried away' as 'happy camp' Horsham pick up November awards

Horsham and boss Dominic Di Paola have been awarded their second successive monthly award for their performances.

After picking up October’s award for Bostik South East Manager and Performance of the Month, Di Paola and the Hornets repeated the trick by scooping November's honours.

Horsham picked up five wins from six in the league to earn Di Paola the honour, whilst the Hornets’ 1-0 FA Trophy win over Potters Bar Town was recognised as November’s best display.

Di Paola said: “I’m really pleased for the boys and I’m pleased for the club. Manager of the Month reflects on everyone so it should be Team of the Month in my opinion.

“It’s a good thing for the club and the Performance of the Month is a really pleasing one as well, but I’m not getting too carried.

“I’ve had enough weeks where things haven’t gone our way over the last couple of seasons to get too excited.

“It’s just nice to see the boys winning together and battling for each other. We’re a happy camp at the moment.”