Di Paola hails Horsham's defending as 'keeper Pelling picks up yet more awards

Dominic Di Paola hailed the performances of the Horsham back line as goalkeeper Josh Pelling scooped up the Bostik League Golden Gloves award for February.

The Hornets stopper took home the award for the second time in a row after keeping three clean-sheets in five games last month, conceding just two goals in seven-and-a-half hours of league football.

Horsham's defence has been breached a mere five times since the turn of the year and Di Paola was quick to praise Pelling, as well as the Hornets' stout defending.

He said: "Pells (Pelling) has made some really good saves in the past three or four games and it's quite nice to give defensive players the credit sometimes because they don't always get it.

"It's good for him, but it's good for the whole team. We've defended really well over the past couple of months.

"I don't know how many clean-sheets it's been, I don't really look at the stats, but I've just been happy with how we've defended. Whoever has come in has done really.

"As a team we want to defend properly which is great. Defensively we've been good.

"You want to score loads of goals and not concede many. That's always the target, and that's what the boys have been doing over the past few weeks."