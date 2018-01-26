Search

Di Paola expected elements to play at part at Sittingbourne

Darren Boswell. Picture by Steve Robards
Darren Boswell. Picture by Steve Robards

Horsham boss Dominic Di Paola expects the weather to play a big part in this Saturday’s game at Sittingbourne.

He is expecting difficult conditions for the Ryman League South Division clash and knows their Kent hosts will be a tough attacking threat.

The Brickies secured a 5-1 win at Culver Road back in September and sit a place above the Hornets in the league standings in 12th.

Di Paola said: “The weather is going to have a big bearing on it. If they have had the same amount of rain in Kent as we have had in Sussex, it’s going to be a very heavy pitch.

“It’s the nature of English football – we have to play in all types of conditions. We go there in good form and we’ll give them a game and see what happens.

“We’ve beaten teams around us like Whyteleafe among the mini-table of clubs around us in the league. Sittingbourne have got a couple of good strikers, they beat us last time and are a good side.”

Darren Boswell is expected to be involved, having recovered from sickness which caused him to be left on the bench during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Herne Bay.

Di Paola said: “It was a relatively-even game and I thought we probably deserved a point as we had the better chances. Afterwards I was probably a bit too critical. It’s not that we played horrendously; if we’d gone 1-0 up in the first half it could have been a different game.”