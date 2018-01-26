Di Paola expected elements to play at part at Sittingbourne

Horsham boss Dominic Di Paola expects the weather to play a big part in this Saturday’s game at Sittingbourne.

He is expecting difficult conditions for the Ryman League South Division clash and knows their Kent hosts will be a tough attacking threat.

The Brickies secured a 5-1 win at Culver Road back in September and sit a place above the Hornets in the league standings in 12th.

Di Paola said: “The weather is going to have a big bearing on it. If they have had the same amount of rain in Kent as we have had in Sussex, it’s going to be a very heavy pitch.

“It’s the nature of English football – we have to play in all types of conditions. We go there in good form and we’ll give them a game and see what happens.

“We’ve beaten teams around us like Whyteleafe among the mini-table of clubs around us in the league. Sittingbourne have got a couple of good strikers, they beat us last time and are a good side.”

Darren Boswell is expected to be involved, having recovered from sickness which caused him to be left on the bench during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Herne Bay.

Di Paola said: “It was a relatively-even game and I thought we probably deserved a point as we had the better chances. Afterwards I was probably a bit too critical. It’s not that we played horrendously; if we’d gone 1-0 up in the first half it could have been a different game.”