Di Paola: End of the season cannot come soon enough

Dominic Di Paola admitted the end of the season cannot come soon enough after his injury-hit side went down 3-0 at home to Faversham Town on Saturday.

The Horsham manager explained how they have been ‘decimated’ by injures and absentees all season and the weekend’s Bostik League South Division defeat came with ten players missing.

Toby House gets a shot away in Horsham's 3-0 defeat at home to Faversham Town. Picture by John Lines

They also had Barnet loanee Shane Cojocarel sent off, their first red card of the season, in the second half to compile a miserable afternoon.

By that time, the Hornets were 2-0 down thanks to a Luke Harvey double either side of half-time, and Bolo Dawodu then made the points safe in Faversham’s second win in ten attempts.

Harvey opened the scoring on 13 minutes, while Horsham missed excellent chances through Toby House and Dean Bown to draw level.

Harvey headed home a second eight minutes into the second half, before Cojocarel saw red with 20 minutes remaining. Dawodu then converted from a fine cross soon after.

Di Paola said “It was disappointing on Saturday but we did have ten players missing – I feel for the boys out there as a number were playing out of position - Darren Boswell, Scott Kirkwood, George Landais and Curtis Gayler.

“We have been decimated all season and Saturday’s team was not able to compete after an hour although we were by far better team first half.

“If Toby (House) and Dean (Bown) take their two chances each we would have still won.

“There was a foul for their second goal and after that we just slumped and never did anything after that.

“In the last two games we will do our best – we may have a few back and we will see how it goes. We will always try our best but season cant end soon enough now.”

Cocjocarel came after a coming together inside the box with Oliver Lee, the Horsham player retaliated by appearing to kick out the Faversham defender.

He was shown a straight red card and Di Paola commented: “It was disappointing from Shane – a needless sending off and that puts him out now with a ban.

“It’s so frustrating and also our only sending off all season.”

The disappointing result did not match a fine feat achieved on the day by one Horsham supporter.

Loyal fan Derek Burbidge was watching his beloved team play for the 500th consecutive time.

Horsham: Pelling, Walsh, Waton (Street 29), Farmer, Gayler, Landais, Kirkwood, Bown, Boswell, Cojocarel, House (Whiteley 90). Unused: Hartley, Duncan, McCarthy.