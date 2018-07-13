Di Paola delighted to re-sign more of last season’s squad and ‘brilliant’ Metcalf

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola is delighted to have re-signed George Landais, Tony Nwachukwu, Scott Kirkwood and the ‘brilliantly experienced’ Steve Metcalf.

Former Welling United defender Joey Taylor, a 21-year-old that came through the ranks of the Conference side’s development squad, is also an exciting new addition to the backline.

He can play at either left-back or left midfield and made his first team debut in 2014 and then appeared 36 six times for the front side in two seasons.

He has also played on loan at VCD Athletic, Burgess Hill Town and East Grinstead Town.

Landais, who ended last season as a permanent Hornet, has also agreed to return. The striker initially joined the club on-loan from Lewes and netted ten times in 25 games.

Di Paola said: “For the first loan spell last year, George was really good. After he went back to Lewes and it didn’t work out again, he came back and was not as fit.

“But during that first spell he was a big help in getting us back on track given the player problems we had.

“He is a nice lad, works really hard and never misses training. Now he is part of our squad it is a different situation as the condition with Lewes was that he played all the time.

“Now he has got to win a place and I am sure he will do that and embrace it as that is what he wants to do.”

Metcalf, Nwachukwu and Kirkwood are the latest from last season’s squad to commit, they join already signed Darren Boswell, Jack Hartley, Dean Bown, Alex Duncan, Charlie Farmer, Joe Shelley, Charlie Harris, Lewis Hyde, and Toby House.

The signing of Taylor takes Horsham’s total of new additions to four and includes Lee Harding, Rob O’Toole and Will Hoare.

Di Paola added: “Mets (Metcalf) is a brilliantly experienced squad player and I really like him as a player and person.

“I have a lot of respect for him as if every player had his attitude at this level in Sussex, we would have a lot better players in the county.

“He always comes back in fit and we like to have him around, everyone should look at him and see what it takes to have a great career at this level.

“Tone suits Horsham, I have said it before. He has had a few times away, but he suits this club.

“He’s another really nice lad and came out and said this year that he wanted to stay.

“Scott has re-signed, but he is coming back from injury at the moment.”

Having opened their pre-season friendly campaign with a 2-0 victory over former landlords Horsham YMCA on Monday night, the programme now steps up.

They will be releasing a couple of trialists this week, but some will remain for their next friendly against Langney Wanderers on Saturday.

Tuesday’s game against Burgess Hill is in doubt owing to a problem watering the pitch at The Green Elephants Stadium.