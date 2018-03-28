Di Paola delight as Hornets listen to manager’s words

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola was delighted his side managed to cut out mistakes at either end of the pitch to beat Ashford United on Tuesday.

A penalty put away by George Landais just before half-time gave them the momentum going into the break.

Hornets’ lead was built upon midway through the second half through an own goal by Aaron Lee-Wharton.

Henry Watson, with an angled header sealed a comfortable victory for Di Paola’s men with 11 minutes to go.

The Horsham boss put the change in fortune from Saturday’s hefty defeat by Ramsgate.

He said: “We actually played the same as we did on Saturday, when we played well, obviously the result was very different.

“The only difference was we didn’t make the same stupid errors.”

Di Paola was pleased with the attractive football his team produced.

He was also happy how his players responded to the advice he had given them about cutting out costly mistakes both in defending and attack.

He said: “We played a good style of football, concentrated well and didn’t make errors.

“It was the same both at the back and the front - everyone took on board the criticisms.”

Horsham brought in Curtis Gayler to the line-up in place of Steve Metcalf, who was injured, in the only change to the starting XI.

Di Paola’s side went on the attack from the start as Ryan Worrell delivered a cross at speed which was knocked clear for a corner by ‘keeper Lee-Wharton.

Alfied Rogers nodded the corner kick which followed over the crossbar.

Ashford were denied a fine chance to score by Horsham ‘keeper Josh Pelling whose diving save kept out Dean Grant.

Ladais went on a great run into the box but was kept out twice in quick succession by Lee-Wharton’s saves.

Alfie Rogers was denied by some heroic work by Nuts and Bolts defender Dave Cook.

Ashford’s Siao Blackwood gave away a penalty when he brought down an opponent in the area, giving the referee Marc Meeten no choice than to point to the spot.

Landais scored his tenth goal of the season when he sent Lee-Wharton the wrong way with his spot-kick.

Josh Pelling did well to maintain the lead when he denied Woodock with an outstanding save.

Horsham made it 2-0 when Gayler’s corner kick was misjudged by Lee Wharton who handed it into his own net.

Finally Horsham made sure of the three points when a free-kick was headed home by full-back Henry Watson who celebrated his first goal for the club.

Horsham: Pelling, Watson, Worrall (Adelakun 79), Shelley, Farmer, Landais, Kirkwood, A.Rogers (House 58), B.Rogers (Walsh 70), Gayler, Axell

Unused sub: Street

Attendance: 144

