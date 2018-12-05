Di Paola ‘can’t argue’ with red card, praises effort and hails Hyde against Eastbourne Borough

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola had few complaints about Kieran Lavery’s straight red card against Eastbourne Borough on Tuesday night.

The Dorking Wanderers loanee was sent off in the second half in the Sussex Senior Cup clash in which the National League outfit went on to net an injury-time winner.

That came from Lloyd Dawes deep into added time to see the visitors pinch a 1-0 victory at Culver Road.

Lavery, making just his second appearance for Horsham, was shown a straight red for catching former Crawley Town man Sergio Torres on the shins after losing the ball.

On the decision, Di Paola said: “I did not actually see it, but I have had mixed things from the players. Some said it was an orange and some said that it was the noise of the coming together.

‘I would’ve liked to see how it went if we’d had 11 men’ - Injury-time Eastbourne Borough winner dumps Horsham out Sussex Senior Cup

“By all accounts it was a bit high. The only criticism I would have was I would have liked the referee to have taken a breath for a second. He had the card out as the tackle happened, but it’s one you cannot argue about really in this day and age.

“I just like referees to think for a second when it is a game-effecting decision. I can’t remember the last time we had straight red card, so it wasn’t deliberate, just mistimed in a fast-paced game.”

The Horsham boss was nonetheless impressed with his side’s efforts and singled out Lewis Hyde - a late inclusion - for his performance.

Di Paola added: “Eastbourne only made three changes to their team on Saturday and two came on, so by the end it was ten of the 11 playing.

“You have to give credit to our boys, we played them at pretty much full strength. And we had a lot of problems as well due to the traffic problems - I changed the team three times!

“Credit to Lewis Hyde who came in and was excellent. He has not played a lot recently and it’s right to single him out as he was up against good players and not as fit as he can be.”