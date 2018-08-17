Cowfold bolster ranks and aim to improve again ahead of new season

Cowfold have made a number of impressive signings as they hope to improve on last season’s midtable finish in Division 2.

It will be the first full season for the club with their brand-new pavilion at Cowfold Playing Field and the new facilities appear to have attracted some quality additions.

As well as keeping the nucleus of last season’s squad, joining the club is Tim Martin (Broadbridge Heath), Tom May, Jermaine Beer, Evan Millais, Shane Bell, Andy Sullivan and Rob Salaitah (all Alfold ), Greg Gander, Owen Andrew, Ollie Parsons, Josh Perry, Ben Long, Ben Menday (all Henfield ) and Joe Groome (Wisborough Green).

Cowfold manager Ant Parsons said: “With a lot of new players coming into the club it may take a while for them to gel as a team, but the indications are good that the club can enjoy a good league season.

“It was also be good to have another good cup run whether that be in the Intermediate Cup or the League Cup would be nice as Cowfold have always been known to be a good cup side.

“Looking at the league this season it will be as strong as last season with Angmering Seniors, Brighton Electricity and Copthorne replacing Alfold and Sidlesham who got promoted and we wish them all the very best, but any team that finishes above Rustington will probably win it as they will take some beating again this season.

“With the new pavilion - the Allmond Centre - now all built and the extra work that has been done on the pitch signs are looking good for the club and hopefully this will now attract more players to come over as there are no better facilities now in County 2. “

Leaving the club are Chris Spiers and Matt Rendell (both Billingshurst), Callum Nash (Horsham YMCA) and Dan Skett.

Parsons admits he has been slightly disappointed with their pre-season campaign and player commitment and added: “It is certainly time for players to now buckle down and train hard if we now want to have a successful season.

“Saying that we have bought in some real quality this season with the likes of Tim Martin and Jermaine Beer who will get us the goals alongside Sam Whyton and bringing in all the Henfield guys will certainly strengthen up the squad.

“The club were really disappointed to lose Spierszy and Matt Rendell and Callum Nash as they were top guys, but we wish any players that step up all the very best and they know they are always more than welcome to return to the club at any time.”