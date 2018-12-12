Connor French brace helps Three Bridges end Horsham’s winning run

Connor French scored a second half brace to secure Three Bridges victory over one of the most in-form sides in the division, Horsham.

The frontman gave his side the lead seven minutes into the second half with a calm finish seven minutes into the second half.

Chris Smith got the goal in Horsham's 1-0 win over Herne Bay. Picture by John Lines

Horsham got back on to level terms in the 68th minute from short-range scored by Chris Smith.

However Bridges finally clinched the three points brilliantly in the 89th minute with French’s second goal of the game.

The goals halted Horsham’s run going into the game of five successive wins.

It was a quiet first half by way of attacks on goal, with Horsham having more possession but not able to make ‘keeper James Shaw do any work.

Horsham’s French showed his intention early on when he headed wide after Ibby Akanbi ran the length of the pitch to cross to him.

At the other end Charlie Harris fired over the bar from 25 yards.

The game exploded into life just after the restart when Bridges’ French ran on to a defence-splitting through-ball and shot into the net, rebounding off a post.

Ibby Akanbi forced visiting ‘keeper Josh Pelling tob make a save before Lee Hall headed the ball back into the goulmouth and then Steve Metcalf cleared off the line.

Bridges’ Olu Oluwatimlehin set up Alex Clark to have a crack on goal but he fired well over the bar.

Horsham ‘keeper Josh Pelling made a good save to deny substitute Kieran Lavery after Lee Harding hit a ball across the face of goal.

French forced a fine save by Pelling with a glancing header.

Horsham equalised when Lavery shot from 18 yards and ‘keeper Shaw parried into the path of Smith who made no mistake from short-range.

However Bridges came back strong in the closing stages and scored a superb 89th minute winner netted with brilliant skills by French.

The striker received a through-ball by substitute Darryl Siaw, turned and controlled the ball while avoiding an opponent before poking the ball past the ‘keeper.

Horsham tried in vain to second a second equaliser during six minutes of injury-time.

The closest they got was Harris, who lifted a free-kick over the bar.

Three Bridges: Shaw, Simpson, Hall, Oluwatimilehin (Adeshina 84), Grant, French (Doughty 90), O’Neill, Akanbi, Clark, Ufuah (Siaw 74), Douglas

Unused subs: Adjei, Atubrah

Horsham: Pelling, Metcalf, Sparks, Harris, Shelley, Merchant-Simmonds, Brivio, Hoare (Richardson-Brown 57), O’Toole (Lavery 63), Smith, Harding (Taylor 81)

Unused subs: Hyde, Hayward

Referee: Conall Bartlett (Keymer)

Attendance: 147

SEE ALSO Horsham will have to be at their best when they face ‘strong’ Three Bridges

Crawley Town’s appeal for Ollie Palmer’s red card unsuccessful

Taste of the Terrace: Refereeing decisions at an all-time low