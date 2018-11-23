'Confident' Loxwood relishing tough encounter against out-of-form Arundel

Loxwood boss Alex Walsh says his team 'are getting more confident' ahead of Saturday's home Premier Division clash against Arundel.

The Mullets sit fourth-from-bottom in the division having taken 12 points from 15 games and are currently on a miserable run of form.

The Mill Road-outfit have conceded ten goals in the past two games, suffering a 5-0 home defeat against AFC Uckfield Town on Tuesday evening as well as 5-2 loss at home to table-topping Horsham YMCA at the weekend.

It has been well over a month since Arundel last recorded a victory, with their 3-2 home win over basement-side Eastbourne United on Saturday, October 13 the last time they picked up a win.

Walsh said: "We see that they're in this relegation battle along with us. I feel a lot happier with the side that I've got now with the additions we've had and the players that we currently have.

"I think it'll be a tough challenge for us but we're getting more confident as the games and training goes on and the players are starting to change their mindsets and are starting to believe in the philosophy and the way we are starting to play at Loxwood."

The Magpies have tuned up for their vital game against the Mullets with a friendly on Tuesday evening against Cowfold. Walsh has used this as an opportunity for players to regain fitness but confirmed that one player may be doubtful.

He added: "We are waiting to hear back from Harry Bachelor. He picked up a knock against Saltdean so we are waiting to hear back from that.

"We've got a friendly against Cowfold which he won't be involved in and hopefully if we get through that with no injuries we should be fine."

Walsh has been busy strengthening his squad and has brought in seven new faces to Plaistow Road. Although the Loxwood boss won't rule out any more acquisitions in the future, he now wants to settle his squad and impose his footballing philosophy on the team.

He said: "We're always looking to improve the squad but we want to try and start getting the players to realise how we want them to play.

"We're not going to shut the door on players coming in or out but for me it's trying to embed the right mindset in the players and make sure we get back to winning ways."