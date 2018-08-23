‘Concern’ at Storrington’s thrashing is followed by first point

Storrington manager James Everett admitted he was concerned after they conceded six second-half goals in a 7-1 defeat to Bexhill in Division 1 on Saturday – ahead of them picking of their first point on Tuesday night.

Against Bexhill, Swans’ first-half efforts were rewarded with the opener on seven minutes with a well-worked team goal that saw Kelvin Lucas round the keeper to put them ahead.

An equaliser came as a poor defensive clearance fell to Liam Foster, whose shot bobbled home via the post.

Bexhill stepped things up in the second half as Swans crumbled. Jack Shonk put them ahead and ran in hat-trick in between a Jack McLean strike and late goals from Sammy Bunn and Jamie Bunn.

Everett said: “If the game finished at half-time I’d be happy with our efforts. Once again, like our previous two games, our first 45 minutes was at the required level.

“Unfortunately at the moment our game management and retention of shape is really going missing in second halves of games and it was no different this week.

“To lose to a better side is one thing, but to lose in the manner we did this week is of real concern.”

They put that result behind them on Tuesday night, however to collect their first point of the season in a 2-2 draw at Oakwood.

Efforts in either half from Luke Jearum and Jordan Suter sealed a 2-2 draw for Swans.

Jeraum got the opener a minute before the break, before Clive Piller got Oakwood back on terms six minutes after the restart.

Suter fired the visitors back ahead six minutes later, but they could not hold on, conceding ten minutes from time as they were forced to settle for a point.

n Alfold’s unbeaten start to the season was ended on Tuesday night as they suffered a 4-1 Division 1 humbling at Midhurst.