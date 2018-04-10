Cocoracchio ‘absolutely delighted’ with derby win after Loxwood’s hectic week

Loxwood manager Dave Cocoracchio felt they defied the odds of a hectic four-game-in-a-week schedule to complete the double over Horsham YMCA.

The Magpies’ 2-1 victory put another spanner in the works of their local rival’s Premier Division title challenge and ended their own run of three straight defeats.

After missing an early penalty, Dave Brown fired the hosts ahead, but an own goal hauled Loxwood level before the break.

Michael Wood’s second-half strike then gave them the three points to end a tricky week on a high.

Cocoracchio said: “There are a number of reasons I was absolutely delighted with the result. You are delighted with a win no matter who the opponents are, but especially so as it was in a local derby with Horsham YMCA.

“The schedule given to us over the last week by the league was a ridiculous schedule. It was our fourth game in seven days, we played Haywards Heath, Chichester and Horsham YM with Lancing thrown in between for good measure. In anyone’s eyes, that is one hell of a schedule. To have the challenge of those fixtures given the problems with injuries and unavailabilities, I was over the moon and delighted with the performance.

“We have been running with a small and young squad. People know the top five or six teams in our division have a completely different financial structure to what we are on and it makes a big difference. We had a young squad on Saturday and to see them competing and doing well brings a reward in a different way.”

Cocoracchio felt his side controlled much of the game and even had the better chances - saying his goalkeeper Andy Barr, in for the injured Sam Smith, was a spectator for much of the game.

He explained: “They didn’t have many chances apart from the penalty and free kick which they scored from, but I felt both were poor decisions.

“Andy Barr had very little to do, whereas Aaron Jeal made two fantastic saves and Dean Wright went clean through in the second half.

“I felt we were quite comfortable in the game. We had let in nine goals in the previous two games, but the great thing was we didn’t look like conceding, so I was very pleased.”

Loxwood now host Eastbourne Town at Plaistow Road this evening, but Cocoracchio has said they are in a ‘world of trouble’ with player availability.

Ross Swaine is suspended, captain Byron Napper is injured and Matt Boiling misses the game as he is playing for England Colleges on Wednesday.

The Magpies boss added: “There are some big players out, but with that sees other opportunities. Joshua Neathey is a young lad that has come out of our under-16s and been doing a fantastic job.

“Archie Goddard is another young boy we have recently signed on and both will be on the bench tonight.

“It’s another type of reward. It’s great for the structure of the club with the youth policy and it’s great to see these boys coming through and getting a chance.”