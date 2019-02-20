Chelsea the biggest spenders on wages in Premier League history at more than £2billion

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal have all spent more than £2billion in wages since the Premier League began in 1992.

The data analysts at BetVictor have analysed the wage bills of every club that has played in England’s top flight and can reveal that Chelsea are the all-time biggest spenders on player wages in Premier League history.

Since the 1992/1993 season, the study shows Chelsea have spent a staggering £2,673,817,668.00 on player salaries in their quest for Premier League glory. Given the fact that £24.5 billion has been spent on player wages by all clubs in the history of the Premier League, Chelsea accounts for 10.9 per cent of all the money spent on player wages since the Premier League began.

Manchester United came second on the all-time wage spenders table, burning their way through £2,486,291,000.00, followed by Arsenal in third (£2.05bn) and Liverpool in fourth (£2.009bn).

Manchester City are close behind in fifth having spent £1,956,730,753.00 on wages, followed by Tottenham with £1,245,496,000.00.

Making up the top ten are Aston Villa (£993,541,540.00), Everton (£985,435,201.00), Newcastle (£983,138,000.00) and West Ham (£848,182,700.00).

Manchester City have paid out £6,271,572.93 in wages for every Premier League win, while Crystal Palace have paid out the second highest in wages for every league victory at £5,789,677.77.

They are followed by Hull (£5,659,442.07), Swansea (£5,525,553.61) and Chelsea (£5,326,330.02).

Only three teams have spent less than £1m per Premier League victory - Nottingham Forest (£668,216.67), Sheffield Wednesday (£688,396.04) and Ipswich (£910,712.56).

The data is up to the 2016/17 season when the most recent financial reports were released.

HAVE YOU READ?

Chelsea, Tottenham and Crystal Palace stars are the highest paid players per-minute of Premier League action this season



Fantasy football tips: West Ham, Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle stars among those to sign for Gameweek 27



Knockaert will keep working hard to get Premier League chance





Brighton v Derby player ratings



Brighton v Derby fan and action picture galleryBrighton & Hove Albion: The market value of all 23 players in Chris Hughton's squad