Charity memorial match caps another superb season for Hills Farm Lane

Hills Farm Lane veterans ended their season with a bang last weekend with a friendly charity match in the sunshine at Shipley.

The whole squad along with many of the club’s walking footballers and some invited guests, played for the Vernon Evershed Memorial Trophy, in honour of the former club chairman.

The event raised £1,185 which can be added to the total of £8,000 that they have already raised over the past six years.

“This has become an annual event and as usual all proceeds are being split between our two chosen causes – Pancreatic Cancer UK and Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice,” said Hills Farm Lane club manager Trevor Evershed.

“These two charities are especially important to us because of the personal experiences of a number of our players.”

The final score was a 5-3 victory to Trev’s Vets over their Hills Farm Select opponents.

Families and friends came to watch and then enjoyed a barbecue, raffle, tombola and other fund raising games.

Mark Murphy, league team manager, handed out the league winners’ trophies as well as the individual awards which went to Sean Costello - players’ player of the year, Tommy Burnside - team captain and manager’s player of the year, Diego Bayon Garcia - goal of the season and Karim Hamouda - top league goal scorer.

The event was held at Shipley Football Club which is the home of the Horsham & Shipley Community Project, been set up for community football - walking and running - pétanque and a community men’s shed.

For more information visit, www.horshamshipleycommunityproject.org.