Changes expected for Horsham’s FA Trophy clash against Ware

Dominic Di Paola has disclosed he is set to make changes for Horsham’s FA Trophy clash on Saturday.

Bostik League North Division outfit Ware are the visitors at Culver Road for the preliminary round clash.

There is £3,000 prize money at stake along with a place in the first qualifying round for the victors.

Horsham come into the clash on the back of an excellent showing in their FA Cup replay exit at Poole Town on Tuesday night. They face a Ware side that have won three and draw three of their league games this season to sit eighth in the standings.

Di Paola revealed: “There might be a couple of changes I think. Some have been patched up in the last couple of games to get through the FA Cup fixtures.

“I back the group, no changes weaken the team and it might be an opportunity for someone else to impress.

“Harvey Sparks came in on Tuesday and did ever so well, he had without doubt his best game. James McElligott has been in and out as well and done well, so I am not worried about whoever I pick.”