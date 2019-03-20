Broadbridge Heath v Eastbourne Town. Pic Steve Robards SR1907262 SUS-190318-120136001

Can you spot anyone you know in our Broadbridge Heath v Eastbourne Town picture special?

Broadbridge Heath held promotion chasing Premier Division side Eastbourne Town to a 2-2 draw at The Leisure Centre on Saturday.

Goals from Devon Fender and Mason Doughty twice saw the Bears come from behind to Tom Climpson and Tom Vickers goals to rescue a draw. Steve Painter was delighted with the character shown by his team and felt that Town were the best side they had faced this season.

