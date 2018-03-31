Busy Easter weekend for football fixtures

The upcoming Easter weekend looks to be a busy one for our football teams and could prove pivotal in the SCFL Premier Division race.

Horsham YMCA are currently sitting on top of the SCFL Premier division are three points ahead of title rivals Pagham, who drew 0-0 with East Preston on Tuesday, and face 13th-placed Uckfield on the weekend. YM face title rivals Saltdean United, who are currently fourth, at Gorings Mead.

Saltdean United sit four points behind Pete Buckland’s side. YM then face local rival Broadbridge Heath on Tuesday.

Tenth-placed Loxwood face fifth-placed Haywards Heath Town at Plaistow Road on Saturday before a trip to Lnacing on Easter Monday.

Broadbridge Heath come up against Peacehaven & Telscombe on Saturday. After losing to Saltdean United 2-0, Broadbridge Heath are looking to get the three points.

In the Bostik South, Horsham host Walton Casuals on Saturday before travelling to league leaders Lewes on Easter Monday. Horsham sit 13th in the league and are looking to follow-up following their midweek 3-0 win over Ashford United (see report left).

Our SCFL Division 1 teams all face tricky games on the weekend as Steyning face seventh-placed Mile Oak on Saturday and Storrington on Tuesday.

Storrington, who are `15th, face AFC Varndeanians who sit only one place above them in the league on Saturday. Billingshurst face a very difficult tie away at Little Common.

Roffey face league leaders Rustington in the Division 2 Challenge Cup on Saturday before hosting Westfield on Easter Monday and third-placed Alfold come up against Jarvis Brook.

Eighth-placed Cowfold play rivals Upper Beeding who sit 10th in the league on Saturday before a trip to Jarvis Brook on Easter Monday.