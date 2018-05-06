Buckland says league ‘failings’ won’t effect Horsham YMCA in Peter Bentley Cup final clash

Horsham YMCA boss Peter Buckland has admitted that his side have ‘failed’ in the league, but insists it won’t have a negative effect on their chances of lifting the Peter Bentley Cup.

YM will be bidding to put their league disappointment behind them and stop Southern Combination League champions Haywards Heath clinching a double in Bank Holiday Monday’s final at Hassocks (11am kick-off).

YM’s title and promotion hopes fell away in a disastrous end to the campaign, but Buckland is confident they can end on a high.

He said: “A cup final is a cup final. We’ve got just as much of a chance as Haywards Heath have. I won’t be going into it with a negative frame of mind, and neither will the players.

“We have failed in the last few weeks, no questions about that and we can’t hide that. I feel for the lads with the amount of rotten luck we’ve been having but let’s just hope that’s it all used up and we will have a good even game.

“Finishing in the top six and winning the league cup is hardly a disaster.”

Heath boss Shaun Saunders said: “We lost out last year in the final. We are looking to win it this year. If there’s a cup up for grabs then we want to be grabbing it.”