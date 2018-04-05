Buckland says Horsham YMCA have to go ‘flat out’ now in promotion race

Horsham YMCA manager Peter Buckland is optimistic that promotion remains a realistic target, despite dropping to third after failing to win and score in their last three Premier Division games.

YM have gained just one point from home games against Chichester, Peacehaven and Saltdean, but Buckland believes they will still be in a ‘healthy position’ for promotion if they win all their remaining games.

They are level on points with second-place Pagham, while new leaders Haywards Heath are a point ahead, with all three having played the same amount of games.

Fourth-placed Three Bridges are a point behind, but have two games in hand.

Speaking before Tuesday’s postponed trip to Broadbridge Heath, the YM manager said: “We don’t control our own destiny now as we had done previously and I’m not a wry old fox but there is still twists and turns to come in this.

“From our point of view, we’ve got to go flat out now to win our last six games. It’s a simple as that and I’m sure there are going to be hiccups and trip-ups elsewhere so that’s all you can do.

“I’ve got to be (confident) until it’s mathematically impossible. I’m short term targeting the next three games which are all tough local derbies, (Broadbridge Heath, Loxwood and Crawley Down Gatwick).

“We need nine points which, if we get, will put us in a healthy position.”

With Tuesday’s derby at Heath postponed, YM will turn their attentions to a home clash with Loxwood on Saturday and Crawley Down Gatwick on Tuesday night.