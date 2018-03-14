Buckland frustrated by lack of continuity with YMCA postponements a ‘nuisance’

Horsham YMCA manager Peter Buckland has been left frustrated after his side had yet another game postponed on Saturday.

The Southern Combination League Premier Division leaders have not played since their 4-0 away victory against Worthing United back on February 24, and manager Buckland has been left frustrated with the lack of continuity.

YM sit six points clear at the top of the league with their closest rivals, Three Bridges, having one game in hand after their clash at Crawley Down Gatwick was postponed at the weekend.

Buckland said: “It’s a bit of a nuisance now, it’s three weeks in a row. We are looking at a full calendar of playing twice a week and if the weather doesn’t improve they’ll start to put them in on Thursdays which is a shame.

“We try and make training as intense as possible, we try and emulate match day situations as much as we can, we even try and play with the full quantity of players in the club 11 v 11, but it’s not quite the same as competitive match day football.

“I guess it’s the same for everyone and it’s just about managing the situation now.”

Buckland admits despite lack of game time his side remain focussed and motivated. He added: “It’s not hard to motivate the players because what more motivation do you need then being in a really good chance of getting promoted let along champions, so motivation isn’t an issue but continuity is.

“I don’t want to contradict myself by saying I don’t welcome two games a week for five weeks but when you go Saturday, train twice a week and play again on a Saturday that is the ideal situation for this part of the season.”

YM travel to third from bottom Hassocks this Saturday, bit Buckland feels this game with be just as tough as any other.

He added: “I know Hassocks well and I hope Saturday aside they get themselves together and survive as they are a lovely club with great facilities, but they are battling for their very survival.

“We have to stay focus and we have the entire squad available, if ever you wanted a full squad it would be in the final ten games so it’s a major plus for us.”

Despite a lack of matches this month, YM received the league’s team of the month award for their efforts in February, with Buckland labelling it ‘the icing on the cake’.

He said: “It confirms what sort of form they have been in really, it’s the icing on the cake.

“We had a really dodgy start to the season, and we then went from mediocrity to being very competitive side.

“To get the team of the month award in February out of all the 20 teams is a great feeling and it’s a lovely trophy to have for the club.”